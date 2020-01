*Who should the Vikings target in the 2020 draft? Judd, Danny & Manny take your calls on if the Vikings should move up for a quarterback, defensive back or offensive lineman.

*Manny on the Vikings: “They are not elite at the positions you need to be elite to win a championship…”

*Dave in South Carolina: “I think we’re looking at Kubiak to save this thing… it’s just not gonna happen…”