Baseball’s marketing problems and grading the Twins offseason

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 12, 2020 12:02 pm
  • Judd and Chip open Vent Line with Marwin Gonzalez’s apology about his role with the Astros.
  • (14:00) Trevor Bauer’s comments about MLB’s marketing problems.
  • (20:00) Grading the Twins offseason.

Topics:
Twins Vikings Vent Line



