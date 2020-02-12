Shows
Podcast
Baseball’s marketing problems and grading the Twins offseason
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 12, 2020 12:02 pm
Judd and Chip open Vent Line with Marwin Gonzalez’s apology about his role with the Astros.
(14:00) Trevor Bauer’s comments about MLB’s marketing problems.
(20:00) Grading the Twins offseason.
Topics:
Twins
Podcast