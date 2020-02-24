Podcast

How the Wild are approaching the trade deadline

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 24, 2020 12:22 pm
  • Judd and Declan voice their vents and take calls from listeners on the Wild’s approach at the trade deadline and could Zach Parise be on the move to the Islanders?

