Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Last call for Pitino? And are you satisfied with Twins pitching?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 27, 2020 12:05 pm
Judd Zulgad opens the show recapping another Gophers meltdown and wonders if the clock is ticking for head coach Richard Pitino.
(25:40) Darren Wolfson joins to vent about Pitino.
And (36:24) Derek Wetmore talks Twins pitching.
Topics:
Gophers
Twins
Vikings Vent Line
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
Zulgad: On the way out? Gophers’ latest meltdown could cost Richard Pitino his job
Vikings put smarts before performance in shorts
5 takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s NFL Combine media sessions
Zulgad: Vikings’ most important offseason decision remains a mystery
Mike Zimmer says Vikings expecting veteran Everson Griffen to return in 2020
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast