Last call for Pitino? And are you satisfied with Twins pitching?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 27, 2020 12:05 pm
  • Judd Zulgad opens the show recapping another Gophers meltdown and wonders if the clock is ticking for head coach Richard Pitino.
  • (25:40) Darren Wolfson joins to vent about Pitino.
  • And (36:24) Derek Wetmore talks Twins pitching.

