Pitino’s clock ticking and Vikings create cap space

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 20, 2020 12:05 pm
  • Judd opens the show with another Gophers loss at home and wonders if Richard Pitino is on the hot seat.
  • (08:00) The Vikings now have some cap space to work with after Everson Griffen’s contract was voided.

Topics:
Gophers Vikings Vikings Vent Line



