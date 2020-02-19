Podcast

Smoke or Fire with Stefon Diggs

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 19, 2020 12:10 pm
  • Judd and Chip debut a new segment on Vent Line called smoke and fire in regards to Stefon Diggs’ happiness in Minnesota.
  • Is it legit? Or is he just playing a game.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



