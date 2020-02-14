The Wild fire head coach Bruce Boudreau

Podcast

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 14, 2020 12:03 pm
  • Judd and Declan talk with Lou Nanne on the Wild firing head coach Bruce Boudreau.
  • (15:00) listeners also call in with their thoughts.
  • (36:00) Bill Guerin addresses the media on the firing of Boudreau.

Topics:
Vikings Vent Line Wild



