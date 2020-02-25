Podcast

Vikings storylines at the NFL Combine

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 25, 2020 1:48 pm
  • Judd opens the show with Stefon Diggs and other Vikings updates from the NFL combine.
  • David has a mic drop on Diggs for Judd.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast