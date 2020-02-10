Podcast

What to make of the new-look Wolves?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 10, 2020 12:06 pm
  • Judd Zulgad takes a variety of phone calls from Minnesota sports fans who seem to be impressed with the new-look Timberwolves after their impressive win over the Clippers.
  • Also, thoughts on the Twins trade, Wild and Vikings.

