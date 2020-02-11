Podcast

What to make of the Wild trading Jason Zucker

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 11, 2020 12:01 pm
  • Judd and Declan open the show with the news of the Wild trading Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • As well as some thoughts on the leaked out MLB playoff changes.

Topics:
Twins Vikings Vent Line Wild



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast