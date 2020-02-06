Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
What’s wrong with Karl Anthony Towns?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 6, 2020 12:10 pm
Judd and Declan open the show on the Twins trade with the Red Sox and Dodgers hitting a snag because of Brusdar Graterol’s medical report.
What’s wrong with Karl-Anthony Towns?
And one drastic move the Vikings should make?
Topics:
Twins
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Wolves
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
Report: Wolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State
Reports: Blockbuster trade not yet completed because of medical concern
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: The layers of a Brusdar Graterol for Kenta Maeda trade
Zulgad: Kenta Maeda trade is latest sign that this isn’t business as usual for Twins
Reports: Timberwolves deal Robert Covington, four others in four-team trade
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast