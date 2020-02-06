Podcast

What’s wrong with Karl Anthony Towns?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 6, 2020 12:10 pm
  • Judd and Declan open the show on the Twins trade with the Red Sox and Dodgers hitting a snag because of Brusdar Graterol’s medical report.
  • What’s wrong with Karl-Anthony Towns?
  • And one drastic move the Vikings should make?

Topics:
Twins Vikings Vikings Vent Line Wolves



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast