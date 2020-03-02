Podcast

Is a Kirk Cousins contract extension in the works?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 2, 2020 12:12 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line with Dan Graziano’s report about a possible Kirk Cousins contract extension and how it affects Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman.
  • (35:00) And what the Wild can learn from the Capitals.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line Wild



