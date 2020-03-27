Podcast

Outrageous ideas for a shortened baseball season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 27, 2020 12:09 pm
  • Judd starts Vent Line with the NFL Draft planning to go on as scheduled with a few alterations.
  • (17:00) Judd, Declan and listeners come up with a few radical ideas for a shortened baseball season.

Topics:
Twins Vikings Vikings Vent Line



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast