Podcast

Reacting to the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 17, 2020 12:08 pm
  • Judd Zulgad opens Vent Line with reaction from Vikings fans from across the country after Minnesota traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills on Monday evening.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



