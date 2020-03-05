Podcast

Teams, programs and cities were most jealous of

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 5, 2020 12:05 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line with another Gophers loss and assess Richard Pitino’s ob security.
  • (26:21) Teams, programs and athletes were most jealous of in Minnesota.
  • (39:40) Judd wraps with another Wolves win over the lowly Chicago Bulls.

Topics:
Gophers Vikings Vent Line Wolves



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast