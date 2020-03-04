Shows
Podcast
Twins expectations and are the Wild for real?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
March 4, 2020 12:05 pm
Judd is joined by Chip Scoggins of the Star Tribune to talk more confidence and concerns for this year’s Twins team.
(27:00) Judd and Declan transition to Wild talk with the team knocking on the door of the playoffs.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Wild
