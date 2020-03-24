Podcast

What classic Minnesota sports game should we be re-watching?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 24, 2020 12:09 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line wondering what classic sports games Minnesota sports fans are watching during this time of no live sports.
  • How many games will baseball end up playing?
  • And the latest mock draft from Mel Kiper.

Topics:
Twins Vikings Vikings Vent Line



Podcast