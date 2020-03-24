Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
Loon Talk
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
What classic Minnesota sports game should we be re-watching?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
March 24, 2020 12:09 pm
Judd opens Vent Line wondering what classic sports games Minnesota sports fans are watching during this time of no live sports.
How many games will baseball end up playing?
And the latest mock draft from Mel Kiper.
Topics:
Twins
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
Twins trying to stay patient: Workouts, phone calls and a color-coded closet
Mel 3.0: Here’s who Kiper has the Vikings taking with their two selections in first round
How the Vikings’ strength of schedule changed in free agency
Report: Gophers’ Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA draft
Uncertainty forces Taylor Rogers to “get comfortable with the uncomfortable”
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast