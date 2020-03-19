Podcast

What will the Vikings do at cornerback?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 19, 2020 12:06 pm
  • Judd opens Vent Line with another Vikings defensive back departing in free agency with Mackensie Alexander heading to Cincinnati.
  • What will Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer do to address their cornerback needs?

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast