Podcast

What’s our next steps as sports fans?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 13, 2020 12:03 pm
  • Judd is back from Florida and takes a flood of phone calls from sports fans on what they’ll do without professional sports.
  • (27:26) Trying to figure out when leagues will resume play.

Topics:
Gophers Twins United Vikings Vikings Vent Line Wild Wolves



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast