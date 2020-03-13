Shows
What’s our next steps as sports fans?
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
March 13, 2020 12:03 pm
Judd is back from Florida and takes a flood of phone calls from sports fans on what they’ll do without professional sports.
(27:26) Trying to figure out when leagues will resume play.
