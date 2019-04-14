14 names to watch for Vikings in 2nd round

The 2019 NFL Draft started on Thursday night and continues through the weekend with the second and third rounds Friday night.

With the No. 18 selection in the draft the Vikings selected Garrett Bradbury, an offensive lineman out of N.C. State. The next time Minnesota will be on the clock is pick No. 50 in the second round.

During extended draft coverage on Thursday night, Phil Mackey, Matthew Coller, Judd Zulgad, and Ramie Mahklouf looked into a number of guys who may be available with that selection.

Who do you think should be selected by the Vikings on Friday night? Let us know in the comments!