On Wednesday night the NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams. This mean that the football universe is glued to the television, Twitter, and all other platforms trying to figure out how their favorite team will fare this upcoming season.

At SKOR North we’re no different. As soon as the schedule came out for the Vikings, our own Judd Zulgad, Manny Hill, and Danny Cunningham were ready to give their predictions for the upcoming season.

How do you see this season playing out in Minnesota?