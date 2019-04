The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension late last week and the deal was made official on Monday.

On Friday, Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad, and Ramie Mahklouf debated whether or not the move was a wise one for the Vikings.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about Thielen’s new deal and whether or not it was the right long-term play for the team.