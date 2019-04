Kyle Rudolph will be entering the ninth season of his career this fall. It’s fair to think that the tight end’s best days are behind him.

According to him, however, he’s just entering the prime of his career. This led to the discussion on Mackey & Judd with Ramie, is Kyle Rudolph just getting started? The guys debate below how much Rudolph has left in the tank.

What do you think? Are Rudolph’s best days behind him? Or is the best yet to come?