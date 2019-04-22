Will Kirk Cousins have a revenge game in 2019?

The 2019 NFL schedule was released last week and one of the biggest moments of the year for the Vikings could be against the team Kirk Cousins used to suit up for.

In Week 8 the Washington Redskins will be making a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium where Cousins will be waiting to play them for the first time in his career. That game has plenty of storylines including former Vikings Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson playing for Washington.

On Purple Daily, Ramie Mahklouf and Judd Zulgad break down what a Kirk Cousins revenge game would mean to the Vikings.