In the 2018 season the defensive unit for the Minnesota Vikings took a bit of a step back from what it was during the 2017 season.

This upcoming season the team will still have some of the game’s best offensive weapons, but likely will only go as far as the defense can take it.

On Purple Daily our Judd Zulgad and Ramie Mahklouf touch on just how good Minnesota’s defense can be in 2019.