When the Minnesota Vikings selected Laquon Treadwell in the 2016 NFL Draft they were expecting to get a high-end wide receiver to help bolster the offense.

In his time with the Vikings, Treadwell has been anything but that. He’s struggled to catch the ball throughout much of his career and hasn’t made nearly the impact that many expected him to in Minnesota.

On Purple Daily our Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller try and calculate just how big of a bust Treadwell’s career in Minnesota has been.