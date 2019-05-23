Reckless Kyle Rudolph trade speculation

The situation between the Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph continues on. The issue between Rudolph and the team is over his contract and the lack of cap space that the Vikings have this season.

This means that a number of different things are on the table for Rudolph and the Vikings. He could be traded, signed to an extension, cut, or even hold out.

On Purple Daily our Ramie Mahklouf and Danny Cunningham discuss a rather wild trade proposal involving the veteran tight end.

Would you do this trade?