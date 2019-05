It’s no secret that the Minnesota Vikings shelled out a lot of money in order to sign Kirk Cousins following the 2017 season. It was a move — when paired with others — hamstrung their ability to spend money in the present day.

On Purple Daily, Matthew Coller and Ramie Mahklouf were joined by Robert Mays of The Ringer to talk about just how much the contract of Cousins has impacted the Vikings and what other team building challenges are created when a deal like that is signed.