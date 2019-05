The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph have been in the news over the past few weeks as the team is up against the salary cap and Rudolph has one year remaining on his deal.

On Purple Daily, Matthew Coller and Ramie Mahklouf discuss why the Kyle Rudolph contract strife is still a thing for the Minnesota Vikings. What lies ahead for both sides?

What do you think the best outcome for the Rudolph saga will be?