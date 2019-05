In last week’s NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Irv Smith Jr. out of Alabama with their second round pick.

THe selection of Smith Jr. brings up questions about the future of that position for the Vikings. It’s now fair to wonder if keeping veteran tight end Kyle RUdolph makes sense for a team that has very limited cap space and now a younger tight end.

On Purple Daily, Ramie Mahklouf and Judd Zulgad dig in to what may happen at the tight end position for the Vikings.