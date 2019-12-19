VIDEO: Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs of 2019

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks is having a phenomenal season. Not just Pro Bowl worthy, but NFL All-Pro worthy, says former Vikings QB Sage Rosenfels. How in the world does that guy get snubbed from the Pro Bowl? And why didn’t Kirk Cousins get named to the team? He deserves to be there, too.

