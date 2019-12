Sage Rosenfels is in studio with Matthew Coller from Purple Daily to talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ path to the playoffs with 3 games remaining. Plus, Sage has good reason to call this week’s game against the Chargers a ‘must-win’ game. Do you agree with him?

