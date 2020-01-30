[YouTube]: Kirk Cousins in 2020 — How will his strong PFF grades project into next season?

How will Kirk Cousins do in 2020? Looks at his strengths in 2019, and his fit in the “Gary Kubiak offense” and the total equaled his best PFF grades and a Pro Bowl this season. But there were also those roller coaster games for Kirk in 2019. We asked Steve Palazzolo of PFF what he expects to see from the Vikings QB, right here on Purple Daily.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube for more Vikings content every day of the week. You can also subscribe to the Purple Daily podcast on Apple or Spotify.

Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Chris Doleman, Vikings great

