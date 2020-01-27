[YouTube]: Vikings coaching changes in 2020: Key promotions for Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson

The Vikings made it official with OC Gary Kubiak. Plus, some promotions for 2 key members of the coaching staff last year. What this move means for the 2020 Vikings and Mike Zimmer, with the news of Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer getting a promotion.

