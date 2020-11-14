Vikings will be without Irv Smith Jr., against the Bears, Cameron Dantzler listed as questionable

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. catches a 9-yard touchdown pass ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings will be without tight end Irv Smith Jr., for Monday night’s game in Chicago after he missed practice this week because of a groin injury. The Vikings listed Smith as out on the injury report issued Saturday. Smith caught his first two touchdown passes of the season last Sunday in the Vikings’ victory over the Detroit Lions.

Smith, a second-round pick in 2019, has 13 receptions for 159 yards in eight games this season. Veteran Kyle Rudolph leads Vikings tight ends with 14 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who missed the Lions game because of a concussion, is listed as questionable.

The Vikings also activated long snapper Austin Cutting from the COVID-19 reserve list and announced that guard Pat Elflein, activated from injured reserve on Friday, has been placed on waivers.

#MINvsCHI injury report OUT: Irv Smith Jr. QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Dantzler — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2020

Here’s the Bears’ injury report. Running back David Montgomery (concussion) will not play.