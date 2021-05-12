Vikings to visit Bengals in season opener, reportedly will play Cowboys in prime time

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings will open the season Sept. 12 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. The game will kickoff at noon. The Vikings’ entire schedule for 2021 will be released at 7 p.m. Wednesday, but opening week matchups were announced in the morning.

Mike Zimmer was the Bengals’ defensive coordinator before becoming the Vikings’ coach in 2014.

The Bengals are expected to get back quarterback Joe Burrow to start the season after he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 11 of last season. Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

Morning Judd: We know the Vikings’ Week 1 opponent! Happy NFL schedule release day. Sponsored by @Dennis_Kirk. pic.twitter.com/ePyEUk9AHv — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 12, 2021

There was a leaked version of the Vikings’ entire schedule online Wednesday of which the Star Tribune confirmed a large portion. That includes a Halloween game against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 on NBC. The Vikings will then play at Baltimore in Week 9 and at the Chargers in Week 10. The Star Tribune also confirmed a Dec. 26 matchup with the Rams in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium and a Sunday night game at Green Bay on Jan. 2.