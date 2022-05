Vikings will open season vs. Packers at home, scheduled for only two prime-time appearances

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have known their 2022 opponents for months. Now, many of the other details have been filled in. Here’s the complete schedule, as released on Thursday night.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Detroit Lions, noon, FOX

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at New Orleans Saints (in London), 8:30 a.m., NFLN

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs Chicago Bears, noon, FOX

Week 6: Sunday Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins, noon, FOX

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals, noon, FOX

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders, noon, FOX

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills, noon, FOX

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 vs. New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. New York Jets, noon, CBS

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions, noon, FOX

Week 15: Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 17/18 vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. New York Giants, noon, FOX

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 18: Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 7/8 at Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD