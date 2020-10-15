Who would replace injured Dru Samia at right guard if he can’t play on Sunday?

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dru Samia is pictured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-26. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Vikings had a surprise addition to their injury report Thursday as struggling right guard Dru Samia joined the list because of a wrist issue. Samia did not practice and his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is unclear.

Running back Dalvin Cook (groin) did not practice for the second consecutive day and reportedly will not play against the Falcons. Cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) also sat out, as did wide receiver/return man K.J. Osborn (hamstring). Boyd had been able to take part in a portion of Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back) returned for a part of Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Center Garrett Bradbury (finger/knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (shoulder) were full participants on Thursday after being limited the day before.

Samia, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2019, has struggled at right guard after replacing the injured Pat Elflein following the Vikings’ loss to Green Bay in Week 1. If Samia can’t play on Sunday, one option would be to move left guard Dakota Dozier to the right side and have second-round pick Ezra Cleveland play left guard. Cleveland was drafted to play left tackle, but veteran Riley Reiff currently occupies that spot. Dozier made three of his four starts in 2019 at right guard, so he is familiar with the position.