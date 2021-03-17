Wide receiver Chad Beebe will return to Vikings on one-year contract

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) runs for a touchdown ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Will Harris (25) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings elected not to tender any of their three restricted free agents on Tuesday, but as the NFL’s new league year opened on Wednesday the agent for wide receiver Chad Beebe tweeted that his client would return to the Vikings. Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV reported the deal will pay Beebe the one-year minimum of $920,000.

Congrats @chadbeebe12 returning to the @Vikings on a 1 year deal — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 17, 2021

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, a starter for the Vikings in 2020, won’t return and it remains uncertain whether No. 3 running back Mike Boone will be back.

Beebe, 26, caught a career-high 20 passes for 201 yards and a two touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Vikings. Odenigbo, who will turn 27 next month, had 3.5 sacks in 15 games (all starts) last season after registering seven sacks in 16 games (no starts) in 2019.