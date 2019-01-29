Backup goalie Alex Stalock signs extension with Wild

Alex Stalock will be sticking with the Wild.

The team’s backup goalie agreed to a three-year, $2.355 million one-way contract with Minnesota that will pay the St. Paul native $905,000 in 2019-20, $700,000 in 2020-21 and $750,000 in 2021-22. That puts the average annual value of Stalock’s contract at $785,000.

Stalock, 31, is 6-5-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 14 games (10 starts) this season playing behind Devan Dubnyk. A fourth-round pick of San Jose in 2005, Stalock joined the Wild as a free agent in 2016 and is 17-16-4 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .907 save percentage with one shutout in 44 games and 35 starts with Minnesota.

He is 41-35-11 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with five shutouts in 106 career NHL games (81 starts) with the Sharks and Wild. Stalock played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth from 2006 through 2009.