Wild acquire winger Pontus Aberg from Ducks for former Gopher

This wasn’t the type of significant trade that many expect Paul Fenton eventually will make but the Wild general manager did swing a deal on Wednesday, acquiring left winger Pontus Aberg from Anaheim for minor-league center Justin Kloos.

Aberg, whose name is pronounced PAWN-tuhs A-buhrg, had 11 goals and eight assists in 37 games with the Ducks this season. The 25-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, was tied for second on Anaheim in goals and power-play goals (three).

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by Nashville, when Fenton was the Predators’ assistant general manager, Aberg has 16 goals and 21 assists in 105 career games with Nashville, Edmonton and Anaheim. He also has five points, including two goals, in 18 career playoff games. Aberg was traded by Nashville to Edmonton on Feb. 25, 2018, in exchange for Mark Letestu. He was claimed off waivers by Anaheim on Oct. 1, 2018.

Kloos, a native of Lakeville, Minn., has 12 goals and 18 assists in 34 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season. His 30 points led Iowa in scoring. Signed as a free agent by the Wild in March 2017 after playing for the University of Minnesota, Kloos has 32 goals and 49 assists in 119 career games in the AHL. He appeared in one NHL game for the Wild last season.

Aberg likely will make his Wild debut against his former team, the Ducks, on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.