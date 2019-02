The Minnesota Wild fire sale continued in the minutes before Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Wild traded forward Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators for 22-year-old winger Kevin Fiala.

Fiala, a former 11th overall pick, has scored a total of 33 goals and 80 points since the beginning of last season in Nashville.

Granlund, who turns 27 on Tuesday, scored 93 goals and 317 total points in his seven years in Minnesota.