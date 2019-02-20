Reports: Charlie Coyle headed to Boston for Ryan Donato

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until Monday, but general manager Paul Fenton isn’t wasting any time after watching the Wild lose nine of 10 games since the All-Star break.

The Wild reportedly has agreed to trade winger and center Charlie Coyle to Boston for winger and center Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Coyle was eighth on the Wild this season with 28 points (10 goals and 18 assists) in 60 games.

Donato, a second-round pick of the Bruins in 2014, had six goals and three assists in 34 games with the Bruins this season. Donato, the son of former Bruins player Ted, Donato, also spent time with Providence of the American Hockey League and had seven goals and five assists in 18 games.

Not official but hearing the trade is Coyle to BOS in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Details to come. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 20, 2019

Not sure why, but chance #mnwild #bruins trade won't be officially announced til around 10 p.m. Maybe because of the Wild's flight delay Sounds like Coyle for Donato and a fifth pick — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 20, 2019