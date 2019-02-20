wild

Reports: Charlie Coyle headed to Boston for Ryan Donato

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd February 20, 2019 5:23 pm

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until Monday, but general manager Paul Fenton isn’t wasting any time after watching the Wild lose nine of 10 games since the All-Star break.

The Wild reportedly has agreed to trade winger and center Charlie Coyle to Boston for winger and center Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick. Coyle was eighth on the Wild this season with 28 points (10 goals and 18 assists) in 60 games.

Donato, a second-round pick of the Bruins in 2014, had six goals and three assists in 34 games with the Bruins this season. Donato, the son of former Bruins player Ted, Donato, also spent time with Providence of the American Hockey League and had seven goals and five assists in 18 games.

 

