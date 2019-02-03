The moves keep coming: Wild general manager stays busy

This certainly doesn’t qualify as a roster shakeup, but the Wild did create the potential to make two moves on Sunday by placing veteran defenseman Nate Prosser and winger J.T. Brown on waivers.

Either can be claimed by another NHL team — we’ll know if that happened by late Monday morning. If that doesn’t happen, the Wild can retain Prosser and Brown on their roster or send them to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

These are the latest moves made by Paul Fenton in recent weeks and come after the Wild lost at Dallas on Friday and then to Chicago in overtime on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Fenton, Minnesota’s first-year general manager, traded Nino Niederreiter to Carolina for center Victor Rask on Jan. 17, a day after dealing minor-league forward Justin Kloos to Anaheim for winger Pontus Aberg. Fenton then traded for defenseman Brad Hunt and a sixth-round pick from Vegas for a 2019 fifth-round pick on Jan. 21; claimed defenseman Anthony Bitetto off waivers from Nashville on Jan. 25; and traded minor-league defenseman Ryan Murphy to New Jersey for defenseman Michael Kapla on Jan. 30.

Prosser, 32, has no points in 15 games this season in his second stint with the Wild. His playing time increased after Matt Dumba suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a December game against Calgary. Hunt has been playing on a regular basis, and Prosser hasn’t been in the lineup since the Wild’s loss to Anaheim on Jan. 17.

Brown, who signed with the Wild as a free agent last summer, has a goal and three assists in 35 games with the Wild this season. Brown signed with Tampa Bay in 2012 after playing college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth. The Anaheim Ducks claimed him off waivers last January.