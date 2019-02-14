Why would Boudreau assure playoff berth, when GM has go-ahead to make major changes?

Hours before a report surfaced that Wild general manager Paul Fenton has been given the go ahead to make whatever deals he wants before the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline, Bruce Boudreau made a prediction that seemed more like a Hail Mary pass.

“We’re going to make the playoffs,” the Wild coach said. “That’s about as elaborate as I want to get. You want me to predict how many wins we’re going to have in the last month and a half? No. But we’re going to make the playoffs.”

This comes with the Wild clinging to the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, but having lost six of seven since returning from the All-Star break and their bye week. This includes a brutal 5-4 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in a game the Wild led 3-1 after one period. The Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks are two points behind the Wild with 57 points apiece.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported Thursday afternoon that it was believed owner Craig Leipold and Fenton had met Wednesday, and that Fenton was given the OK to do whatever he saw fit with the roster as the trade deadline approached.

Leipold has been the guy who couldn’t let go of the thought that his team still had a chance to make a Stanley Cup run — Fenton was hired with the hope that only “tweaks” to the roster were needed — but it appears the Wild’s up-and-down play and recent run of poor play finally has convinced the owner that significant changes are needed.

Giving up on the present isn’t easy for Leipold, considering he’s in the midst of paying matching 13-year, $98 million contracts to veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, but if Leipold is being honest with himself he knows that if major changes weren’t needed that Chuck Fletcher wouldn’t have been fired as general manager after last season.

Parise and Suter have no-move clauses so they aren’t going anywhere — and no rival GM would be likely to take those contracts — but Fenton likely will shop many players, including forwards Charlie Coyle, Eric Fehr, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker and defensemen Jonas Brodin and Greg Pateryn. Veteran center Eric Staal, who has been struggling of late but is in the final season of his contract, has a 10-team no-trade list but is likely to be moved before the deadline.

One would have to assume that Boudreau knew all about Fenton’s reported meeting with Leipold, so why would he guarantee the Wild will make the playoffs? This could be Boudreau’s plea not to break up the roster.

He’s in the third season of a $10.5 million contract and might fear that failure to make the playoffs will mean a coaching change is coming. Boudreau was hired by Fletcher, and it was Fenton who added Dean Evason to the Wild’s coaching staff as an assistant before the season.

Evason had been coach of the Nashville Predators’ minor league affiliate in Milwaukee. Fenton was in charge of that club as the Predators’ assistant general manager, a position he held before the Wild hired him last May. It doesn’t take a genius to see where this could be going, even though the feeling from this space is that Boudreau deserves to stay behind the Wild bench next season.

So why does Boudreau think the Wild will make a seventh consecutive playoff appearance?

“I know our team,” he said. “We’ve made it before. We are, I don’t know if the right word is precipice, but we’re on the edge of things being really good rather than being very mediocre. I can look at the last eight games and say, ‘Five percent difference and we’ve won those games.’ Just looking at the (players’) faces after the game the other night, and knowing how upset and disappointed they were, I’m saying this is a team that wants it.

“We’re a hard working team. We work hard in practice and we work in the games for the most part. The last two games we’re doubling the attempts on net from the other team and it’s just not going in, or not going in often enough, or we’re not keeping it out often enough. But that’s going to turn and we’re going to make the playoffs.”

Of course, that’s going to be difficult if Fenton decides that addressing the future is more important than worrying about what might be an ill-advised playoff push.