Zulgad: Devan Dubnyk’s shaky goaltending just adds to Wild’s list of woes

ST. PAUL — Bruce Boudreau has made it clear in recent weeks that he will continue to start Devan Dubnyk in goal as the Wild clings to a wild card spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

The feeling being that even if Dubnyk tires his presence between the pipes gives the Wild the best chance to win.

But after watching Dubnyk give up 10 goals in the past two games — and seeing the Wild blow a two-goal lead in a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday and a three-goal lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to last-place New Jersey on Friday — Boudreau admitted there will be a discussion about who starts on Sunday when the Wild play host to the surging St. Louis Blues.

“It’ll be a conversation that the coaches and the goalie coach have tomorrow and the GM and we’ll see what transpires,” Boudreau said Friday night after the Devils stormed back from a 4-1 deficit to score the final four goals of the game. “There’s a couple things. We’re not blind. We saw how (the goals) went in.

“But the other thing that bothers me is we do this all the time. We get (an opponent) down and you don’t get that killer instinct. You stop playing and you try to defend all the time and it’s a losing way to play. When you get four you should be wanting to go to six, but at the same time play safer (so) they’re not going to get odd-man rushes and you’re not going to make it a track meet. There’s a couple things to deal with here.”

The Wild’s latest defeat came a day after Boudreau assured everyone that his team would make the playoffs and just over a week before the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline. The Wild are giving general manager Paul Fenton every reason to be a seller and Dubnyk isn’t helping matters. The Wild gained a point with the overtime loss and again hold sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference. Minnesota, however, is 1-7 since returning from its All-Star break and bye week.

The Vancouver Canucks are a point behind the Wild and Colorado and Chicago are each three points back.

So would Boudreau consider starting backup goalie Alex Stalock on Sunday against the Blues? The other question is how much would that help? The reality is the Wild simply isn’t that good of team and that’s why Fenton is likely to not worry about this season and try to acquire assets for the future. The Wild are now 13-11-5 at home and are a minus-8 in goal differential.

This isn’t a team that is going to make any noise, even if it does make the playoffs.

The Wild controlled play in overtime Friday against a Devils team that lost 5-2 at Chicago on Thursday and got no help from starting goalie Keith Kinkaid on Friday. Kinkaid gave up four goals on 17 shots before being lifted in the second period and replaced by veteran Cory Schneider. Schneider had not won a game since Dec. 27, 2017 — a 21-game winless streak (0-17-4) — and it looked as if he would be doing nothing more than mop-up work when he was inserted.

But Schneider stopped all 15 shots he faced, and the Devils rallied against a Wild club that went from in control to hapless. Defenseman Will Butcher scored before the second period was finished to make it 4-2.

Dubnyk, who finished with 23 saves, then struggled in the third.

Kyle Palmieri scored at 8 minutes, 16 seconds on the power play to make it 4-3.

Kyle Palmieri makes it 4-3. pic.twitter.com/CINRrPOQcl — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) February 16, 2019

Defenseman Ben Lovejoy then tied the score at 17:15 of the third on this goal that went right through Dubnyk.

Lovejoy shoots this one through Dubnyk. Double woof. pic.twitter.com/Pab3wQjaw2 — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) February 16, 2019

A comedy of errors led to center Nico Hischier’s winning goal at 3:19 of the 3-on-3 extra session. It began with Wild winger Zach Parise trying to pass the puck back to Dubnyk, a very questionable decision considering Dubnyk isn’t exactly adept at handling it, and got even worse when Dubnyk decided to play the puck. Here’s the result.

The winner from Hischier, with an assist to Dubnyk — who just gives it away. pic.twitter.com/1LDr8D03XB — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) February 16, 2019

“I don’t mind Zach giving it to me there,” Dubnyk said. “I stopped and looked up and just saw their guy coming across the middle of the ice. I just thought if I threw it up the boards they’d be coming back right away. I put it behind the net. I was thinking Zach was going to go there. Obviously, their guy got a jump on it, and kind of put Zach in a bad spot there. He tries to stuff it and it goes up off my shoulder. I’m kind of leaning against the post. … You don’t want to freeze (the puck) for no reason in overtime. Hindsight, I guess I should have. But that’s the way it goes.”

Dubnyk’s inability to play the puck is one reason why I suggested earlier this season that the Wild might want to consider putting Stalock in for the 3-on-3 overtime. Yes, Stalock would be coming off the bench cold, but he is probably one of the better puck-handling goalies in the NHL and Dubnyk is … well, the above video says it all.

So now Boudreau must decide what to do about his goaltending situation at a time when everyone already is thinking about who might be headed elsewhere in the coming days. It’s far from an ideal situation and there’s an argument to be made that ultimately it doesn’t matter what Boudreau does because his team is destined to miss the playoff after qualifying for six consecutive postseason appearances.

“They weren’t good goals,” Boudreau said when asked a second time about Dubnyk’s play. “Duby will be the first one to tell you. … He’s too good a goalie to be allowing that and having his confidence shaken this much. I don’t know what to say.”

Boudreau, though, will have spoken volumes regarding how he feels about his goalie situation if Stalock gets the start Sunday.