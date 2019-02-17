Zulgad: Embarrassing effort: Wild look uninterested when it matters most

ST. PAUL — The Wild had an opportunity Sunday to show that they were a more resilient bunch than many believed.

A team that had lost seven of its past eight, and blown multiple-goal leads in back-to-back home games to Philadelphia and New Jersey, was facing the red-hot St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. Bruce Boudreau had declared last week that the Wild would make the playoffs and this was their chance to show a national television audience their coach wasn’t wrong.

Instead, the Wild put forth an uninspired and embarrassing performance.

The Blues’ 4-0 victory, their 10th win in a row, and third consecutive shutout, was never in doubt, just as there is no doubt that general manager Paul Fenton will look to deal as many pieces as possible off this roster before the NHL trading deadline arrives a week from Monday.

Michael Russo of The Athletic tweeted that there were 19 scouts representing 17 teams in attendance for Sunday’s game. The players they came to see — guys like Eric Staal, Jason Zucker, Mikael Granlund and Charlie Coyle — were so dreadful that the only thought was they were attempting to sabotage their own value in an effort to stay put.

It was that bad.

This was the Wild’s most embarrassing showing on home ice since a 4-2 loss to Boston on Feb. 13, 2016, extended Minnesota’s losing streak to eight games and cost Mike Yeo his job. That team recovered to make the playoffs. Because the Western Conference features so many awful teams, the Wild miraculously still hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.

That’s a shame and should soon change. The 2015-16 team that John Torchetti took over on an interim basis, was a collection of underachievers but it wasn’t a bad hockey team. The collection that Boudreau is currently coaching is bad and made up of underachievers.

Asked what was wrong after Sunday’s debacle, Wild winger Zach Parise paused for 4 seconds as he gave the question consideration.

“There is a lot of stuff that we’re not doing well enough and it changes night to night,” he said. “Some nights it’s the penalty kill (the Blues’ first two goals came on the power play), some nights the power play is not scoring. But … I don’t know. I just don’t feel like we’re really competing that hard. We did for a couple of games, but for the most part there’s no jam and I don’t know why. I think at this time of the year there should be, and we better find it otherwise we’re not going to get out of this thing. It’s just going to get deeper and deeper.”

Boudreau defended his coaching staff when asked about the Wild’s preparation, or lack of it.

“When you say the word prepared, they were prepared … like no other team,” he said, “I’m telling you right now, as far as before the game from the meetings we have to the talking points to everything. So if it’s the preparation thing, it’s self-preparation, it’s not anything. That’s the only thing I’ll hang my hat on from my assistants in that they work diligently.”

Boudreau, who is under contract through next season, deserves absolution for this mess. A coaching change isn’t going to help this group. Boudreau’s only sin is that he joins the list of coaches who were unable to find success with this collection.

Fenton’s job now will be to pick this roster apart and get as much as possible. Don’t be shocked if a player goes elsewhere, Zucker comes to mind, and thrives for a short period of time. Nino Niederreiter has done exactly that by scoring eight goals in 13 games with Carolina after having nine in 46 with the Wild. Niederreiter is playing on a better line than he was in Minnesota, but he also looked half asleep much of the time he was wearing a Wild jersey.

The Athletic reported last week that owner Craig Leipold has given Fenton the green light to make any moves he sees fit. The only concern now is what type of return Fenton can get for his players? Staal, who is in the last season of his contract, has a 10-team no-trade list but at this point it’s uncertain if any contender would want him.

Not surprisingly, Boudreau and his players attempted to tell everyone afterward that there was still a chance to get out of this slump and grab a firm hold on a playoff spot. In Boudreau’s case, it seemed as if he was pleading with his new boss not to take more players from a roster that has lost defenseman Matt Dumba and center Mikko Koivu.

“We’ve been talking about (Fenton) making decisions (on trades) for a long time, but we’re still there,” Boudreau said. “I know we keep saying we’re still there, but we’re still there. Like I tried to tell the guys, ‘Don’t be so damned defeatist. … Don’t come off hanging your head.’ The L.A. Kings squeaked into the playoffs in the eighth spot (in 2012), but the last five games of that year, we played them twice (when Boudreau was with the Ducks) and they were playing great. They ended up winning the Cup.

“I think Nashville was in eighth place two years ago and they ended up going to the finals. Everybody wants to count us out because we’re not playing well right now, but at the same time I believe we’re going to turn it around. We always have in the past. … We just need that one spark. I know I’ve said this a little bit too many times right now, but I still believe. I don’t want to sit there for the last eight weeks, saying, ‘What are we going to do? Are we selling everything because we’re not in first place or we’re not going to get 100 points?’ The goal is to make the playoffs and then go from there.”

Boudreau should applauded for remaining optimistic in the face of adversity. Fenton, however, has to be the realist in the relationship and that means he has no choice but to ignore his coach’s wishes.