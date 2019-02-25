Zulgad: Granlund is lastest of once promising roster to be shown the door

The Wild’s master plan seemed to be coming together in the spring of 2014. Led by a veteran group of Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, Mikko Koivu and Jason Pominville, the roster also featured a core group of young forwards who appeared to have bright futures.

This included Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker. The aforementioned veterans finished the 2013-14 regular season as the Wild’s four leading scorers and were followed by Granlund (41 points in 63 games), Niederreiter (36 points in 81 games) and Coyle (30 points in 70 games). Zucker had five points in only 21 games before having his season ended early because of injury. Still, he would become part of that group.

Niederreiter scored in overtime of Game 7 in the Wild’s first-round upset of the Colorado Avalanche to provide owner Craig Leipold and then-general manager Chuck Fletcher with a feeling that bringing in Parise and Suter on huge free agent contracts, and surrounding them with good young talent, would land a Stanley Cup in Minnesota. Even when Chicago eliminated the Wild in six games in the second round, there remained a feeling of confidence that Minnesota was on the right track.

That feeling finally ended last spring when Leipold fired Fletcher following six consecutive playoff berths that resulted in only two runs to the second round and featured three consecutive first-round exits. Leipold and Fenton might have talked about tweaks during Fenton’s introductory press conference but that was nonsense. Fenton was brought in to deconstruct what Fletcher had built, or at least what he had the ability to break apart.

That’s why Niederreiter was traded to Carolina in January for the underwhelming Victor Rask; it’s why last week Coyle was shipped to Boston for Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round draft pick; and why Granlund was sent to Nashville for winger Kevin Fiala before Monday’s trade deadline. The leaves Zucker as the only remaining forward from the group that was considered to be so important to the Wild’s future.

We can debate the return Fenton has gotten for these players, or the return he will get for Zucker if he sends him packing this summer, but we can’t blame Fenton for getting this crew out of town. It was necessary, no matter how attached you might have grown to these players or how many of their sweaters you owned.

If anything Fenton was too patient with this group and, in being patient, they provided him with even more reason to move them. Wild players say all the right things after losses, and this includes some of the guys who remain in that locker room, but far too often their actions on the ice do not reflect the desire or camaraderie they claim to have.

There is nothing Fenton can do about Parise, Suter or Koivu. All three were signed by Fletcher to contracts that include no-move clauses. Parise and Suter, of course, came as a package deal for 13 years and $98 million apiece and, at this point, even if they could be traded it’s unlikely anyone would be eager to take on those contracts.

When this group initially failed to live up to expectations, and either were eliminated early in the playoffs or went into inexplicable mid-season funks, it was easy to look at coach Mike Yeo. Yeo paid the price and was fired in February 2016 in the midst of an awful stretch of hockey. John Torchetti replaced Yeo on an interim basis and got the Wild into the playoffs, but the decision was made to go with Bruce Boudreau as the Wild’s new coach.

Boudreau’s hiring meant this group of players was running out of excuses for underachieving, and Fletcher’s firing meant the clock had struck midnight. Granlund, who turns 27 on Tuesday, has one year, $5.75 million left on his contract and there is no doubt it will painful at times to watch this incredibly talented player put those talents on display.

That’s when he elects to do it.

There were times Granlund made plays both in scoring goals and setting them up that made him look destined for greatness. There were times when Coyle looked like he could be an elite power forward and there were times when Niederreiter appeared to have a scoring touch that could have made him a special player. And then there were the times when they simply disappeared. Zucker has done the same. Last season, he scored 33 goals. This season he’s at 15.

Why has this happened? That’s the problem. Far too often, we’d hear about how this was a good team and that time was needed to turn around things and on and on the excuses went as the losses mounted. Nine losses in 10 games following the All-Star Break, was followed by the Coyle trade and then (shocking) a Wild team that had been delivered a jolt won its next three.

That led to hope that the Coyle deal would be the final move before the deadline, but that was the hope of the players. Fenton knew better than to listen to their hopes and he went shopping again on Monday. Granlund is gone, veteran winger Matt Hendricks reportedly was sent to Winnipeg for a seventh-round pick and veteran center Eric Staal wasn’t traded likely because he blocked a deal.

Some fans will bristle as the 22-year-old Fiala being the return for Granlund. Fiala has 10 goals and 22 assists this season for the Wild’s division rival and will be a restricted free agent after this season. Granlund will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, and Fenton already had decided he wasn’t going to be willing to pay the 26-year-old’s asking price.

Just as he had done with Niederreiter and Coyle, Fenton had decided he had seen enough of Granlund. And as much as some of the Wild faithful might not like it, Fenton’s roster turnover likely will continue this summer. Keeping together a group that once had so much faith surrounding it, no longer made sense.