Zulgad: Loss of Mikko Koivu could make Paul Fenton’s decision an easy one

The Wild are the top wild card team in the Western Conference — three points ahead of Vancouver — but are 0-1-2 since returning from the All-Star break and their bye week.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching on Feb. 25, the question for new general manager Paul Fenton is whether he thinks he is running a team that can not only make thMN e playoffs, but also a run in the postseason, or if he’s overseeing a roster that has a few pieces that can be dealt away in the name of improving for the future.

The direction in which Fenton elects to go could be dictated by various factors, including how long the Wild might be without veteran center Mikko Koivu. Koivu, who missed four games in December after taking a knee-on-knee hit in Calgary, left the Wild’s shootout loss in the first period Tuesday in Buffalo because of a lower-body injury. Koivu was injured when he and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson knocked their right legs together near center ice.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, as is often the case with injured players, provided little information in his postgame press conference. Michael Russo of The Athletic tweeted this on Wednesday afternoon.

Definitely getting the impression the Mikko Koivu injury will sideline the #mnwild captain for awhile….Big blow for a team fighting for playoff spot that is 1-0-2 since the break As I tweeted last night, Joel Eriksson Ek will be recalled — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 6, 2019

We can debate Koivu’s exact value to the Wild but this much is certain: If he’s out for an extended period of time, or if he comes back and isn’t close to 100 percent, replacing the 35-year-old isn’t going to be possible. Charlie Coyle shifted from wing to center when Koivu went out and it sounds like the disappointing Joel Eriksson Ek will be back in the lineup on Thursday when the Wild plays host to Edmonton.

But Fenton isn’t going to aggressively look for outside help to replace Koivu in the name of making any type of playoff push. It simply doesn’t make sense. The Wild dealt Nino Niederreiter to Carolina for center Victor Rask last month and Rask could move up the depth chart. Coyle also could be moved back to center for the rest of the season.

Koivu has eight goals and 21 assists in 48 games this season and often centers a line that is matched up against the opponents’ top line. If Koivu is as valuable as many feel, the already inconsistent Wild could be close to finding out what life is like without him.

If it’s as bad as some expect, Fenton might have no issue with deciding that selling is the right call as the trade deadline approaches.