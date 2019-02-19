Zulgad: We’re not buying what Fenton is selling, but make no mistake Fenton will be selling

We’re going to give Paul Fenton the benefit of the doubt here and assume he didn’t want to show his hand to his fellow NHL general managers.

That had to be why Fenton told reporters before the Wild’s 4-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center that he did not have a better sense for whether Minnesota was a viable playoff team ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

“No, absolutely not,” Fenton said. “You’ve watched us like me. We come out of the break and have won one game. We’re still in the playoffs, so if I wanted to tell you one way or the other, I couldn’t. I’m looking at tonight, I’m looking a the next couple of games, seeing how we do and then kind of just gauging what our team looks like out there.”

The Western Conference standings — which right now qualify as an embarrassment to professional sports — show the Wild hold the eighth and final playoff spot with 60 points. If Fenton is doing his job in his first season as the Wild’s general manager, that will mean nothing to him. The Wild continue to hold that spot because the bottom half of this conference is a joke.

The Wild have no business pursuing a postseason berth.

They have been shutout in back-to-back home games, went 0-4 on a crucial four-game homestand, have lost five in a row and nine of 10 since returning from the All-Star break and bye week. Coach Bruce Boudreau walked out of his postgame press conference Tuesday after two questions — and less than a minute — because it was clear he didn’t want to say something he would regret.

It was the best move a Wild employee made all night.

Boudreau’s players, meanwhile, did what they have done for so many years and made excuses for another disappointing effort. Lack of accountability in the Wild locker room was an issue under Mike Yeo, it was an issue under John Torchetti and it has become an issue under Boudreau. It’s no longer surprising to hear the long list of excuses, even as the head coach is making no attempt to hide his disgust.

"It’s obviously frustrating. We need to find ways to score goals. You can’t win games if you don’t score goals. The effort was there." — Ryan Suter pic.twitter.com/Gv2k15u60t — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 20, 2019

Fenton can put an end to this by breaking up this roster — at least as much as is possible — and it has been reported he has the OK to do exactly that. The Wild will play the Rangers in New York on Thursday, at Detroit on Friday and play host to St. Louis on Sunday before the deadline. “If it comes down to a difficult decision come Monday, then I’ll make the difficult decision,” Fenton said.

C’mon, Paul. We already know you have made the decision on the direction in which you will go and it isn’t going to be trying to improve things on a bad team or standing pat. The only way the latter happens is if Fenton gets terrible offers for guys like Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle, Jason Zucker and on and on and on. The problem is that could happen because right now this team looks awful.

Nonetheless, you have to think a few guys will join Nino Niederreiter in having been dealt by the time the deadline passes on Monday.

“I’m trying to be honest with you guys,” Fenton said. “Right now, you are watching the same team I’m watching, you’re seeing the same team I’m seeing. Our level hasn’t been great, we haven’t won games. If we win some games, it kind of changes the setting here. But I’m letting them dictate it. We can’t play, so let’s let them do it.”

A few hours later, the Wild had done it again and it was uglier than ever. Fenton might not have been willing to say it publicly but either he is about to conduct a fire sale — or at least attempt to conduct one — or Craig Leipold hired the wrong guy to be his general manager.